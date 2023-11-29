Rejoice, Call of Duty gamers: A new gun is here and we’ve got all the details you need on how to unlock the TAQ Eradicator in MW3.

The first post-launch gun has been added as part of the weekly challenge set in season zero, and it can now be grabbed a week ahead of season one’s start on Dec. 6. More guns are coming in season one, but for now, the new LMG is here to stay.

Here’s everything we know about how to get the TAQ Eradicator in MW3.

What is the TAQ Eradicator in MW3?

Will you be trying out this weapon? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TAQ Eradicator is the first new gun added to MW3 after launch as part of a set of weekly challenges. It’s a new LMG as part of the Tactique Verte platform from Modern Warfare 2 and is like an LMG version of the TAQ-56 assault rifle from that game.

The game describes it as an LMG that “utilizes a prototype firing method going from a closed to open bolt system starting out at a blazing fast rate of fire before quickly slowing down and becoming more accurate.”

How to unlock the TAQ Eradicator in MW3

Get those challenges done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the TAQ Eradicator, you must complete five weekly challenges from season zero, week four. These challenges can be found by opening the in-game menu (Options button on PS5, F2 on PC) and then navigating to Weekly Challenges.

From here, you can see all of the challenges for each week of a given season, including tabs for Multiplayer and Zombies. Any combination of five challenges (MP or Zombies) will unlock the TAQ Eradicator, but there’s a serious catch.

Most of season zero, week four’s challenges include using Aftermarket Parts Kits unlocked in the first three weeks, including MCW’s JAK Raven Kit, the WSP Swarm’s Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Kit, and the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit for the MTZ-762.

You will have to unlock these kits from the first few weeks of season zero (week one for JAK Raven, week three for WSP Akimbo Brace Stock) to finish the challenges below to unlock the TAQ Eradicator.

MW3 season zero, week four challenges

Multiplayer challenges Get 20 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit equipped to the MTZ-762

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with the JAK Raven Kit equipped to the MCW

Get 3 Operator Fury Kills with a recommended weapon

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Raven Kit equipped to the MCW

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks equipped to the WSP Swarm

Get 4 Operator Kills without dying 25 times with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks equipped to the WSP Swarm

Tip: Small maps like Rust, Shipment, or Scrapyard are best for completing the majority of this week’s challenges.