Best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone season one

Have we been using the wrong Striker the whole time?

What the Striker 9 lacks in damage per second and time-to-kill speeds, the reliable SMG makes up for with an easy-to-control recoil pattern and fast mobility for Warzone engagements.

Warzone’s close-range meta doesn’t have too many outliers or anomalies at the start of MW3. WZ expert TrueGameData compared every SMG in Warzone and discovered that the game’s top weapons all have similar damage profiles. The Fennec 45 and WSP Swarm slightly edge out other options when it comes to pure slaying power, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other viable choices.

The Striker 9, for example, has fallen to the wayside thanks to the Striker confusingly having a very similar name in the same MW3 class. Both SMGs share common characteristics, but community members have leaned more toward using the Striker based on pick rates, as reported by WZ Ranked.

Despite not receiving the same amount of attention, players need to start cycling the Striker-9 into their Warzone loadout rotation.

Best Striker 9 loadout in MW3 Warzone

Get the most out of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Striker-9 has a longer effective range than every MW3 SMG, reaching around 10.7 meters. Our loadout focuses on improving that effective damage range even more and addressing mobility. This loadout can be stretched out as a sniper support or used as a close-range option paired with an AR.

Best Striker 9 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Optic choice comes down to personal preference, but the Striker 9 iron sights provide a clean sightline, so we don’t think this SMG needs a red dot. Next, the Shadowstrike Suppressor hides players on the mini-map while firing.

The Striker Recon Long Barrel improves bullet velocity and range to go toe-to-toe with other meta close-range options. Then, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop improves all operator movement categories, so you won’t have any issues running laps around enemies.

Next up, the RB Crotalus Assault Stock rounds out this loadout by imrpvoing aim stability, gun kick control, and ADS speed.

Best Fennec 45 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: DG-56 or DM56

DG-56 or DM56 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Sometimes, the best option is to run in Warzone. Whether that means sprinting out of the gas, away from a gunfight, or at an enemy to finish them off, operators are constantly on the move. Double Time makes that task easier by improving Tac Sprint duration and refresh rates. Then, Sleight of Hand gets you back in the action faster thanks to a quicker reloaded.

Tempered is a game-changer, as the perk makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. Lastly, High Alert prevents you from getting caught off guard by an enemy looking in your direction.

We recommend pairing this SMG with a meta long-range option such as the DG-56 or DM56. And no loadout is complete without a smoke grenade and frag grenade.