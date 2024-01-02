Call of Duty champions are made in Search and Destroy. All roads lead through SnD, so it’s important to know the best Search and Destroy classes in MW3.

In SnD, the key is to stay alive since there are no respawns. You have one life to live in SnD, and it must be used to get as many kills as possible to eliminate the enemy team, defuse the bomb, or destroy the objective.

The right weapon loadout and class is important to find SnD success. Whether you like to run and gun, post up and defend, or snipe from a distance, we’ve got you covered with the best SnD loadouts in the game.

Here are the best classes and weapons to use in Search and Destroy in MW3.

Best MW3 SnD classes

These are the weapons to use in SnD. Image via Activision

The best SnD class in MW3 depends on your playstyle. You only have one life to live in the game mode, though, so it’s important to shore up your chances for survival as much as possible by fully customizing your class setup for success.

Best assault rifle SnD class in MW3

MCW

Good to go in SnD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW SnD build

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor or T51R Billeted Brake

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor or T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Best MCW SnD class

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

The MCW is the go-to AR in MW3, and it shines in SnD as well. The only choice you need to make is if you want to go silent with the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to stay off of the enemy mini-map or if you prefer the T51R Billeted Brake’s stats instead.

Best SMG SnD class in MW3

Rival-9

Run and gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Rival-9 SnD build

Muzzle : Purifier Muzzle Brake S

: Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel : Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock : MTZ Marauder Stock

: MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Best Rival-9 SnD class

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

For run-and-gun players in MW3, nothing beats the Rival-9. It is the choice of CoD pros everywhere across multiple game modes, including Search and Destroy, for its damage range, mobility, and overall maneuverability. You will beat the opponent to the objective with this gun.

Best sniper SnD class in MW3

KATT-AMR

Silent and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best KATT-AMR SnD build

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel

Perdition 24″ Short Barrel Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Best KATT-AMR SnD class

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Claymore

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Sniping goes hand-in-hand with SnD, and the KATT-AMR is the best sniper rifle in MW3. Its one-shot potential is high, and you will need every bit of it for its extremely sluggish mobility and handling.