The best Search and Destroy classes in MW3

No respawns, no mercy.

COD operators playing SnD mode on the Terminal map.
Call of Duty champions are made in Search and Destroy. All roads lead through SnD, so it’s important to know the best Search and Destroy classes in MW3.

In SnD, the key is to stay alive since there are no respawns. You have one life to live in SnD, and it must be used to get as many kills as possible to eliminate the enemy team, defuse the bomb, or destroy the objective.

The right weapon loadout and class is important to find SnD success. Whether you like to run and gun, post up and defend, or snipe from a distance, we’ve got you covered with the best SnD loadouts in the game.

Here are the best classes and weapons to use in Search and Destroy in MW3.

Best MW3 SnD classes

The best SnD class in MW3 depends on your playstyle. You only have one life to live in the game mode, though, so it’s important to shore up your chances for survival as much as possible by fully customizing your class setup for success.

Best assault rifle SnD class in MW3

MCW

The best MCW MW3 loadout for SnD.
Best MCW SnD build

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor or T51R Billeted Brake
  • Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Barrel
  • Optic: MK. 3 Reflector
  • Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock
  • Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Best MCW SnD class

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Secondary: Renetti
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Dead Silence
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Stalker Boots
  • Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

The MCW is the go-to AR in MW3, and it shines in SnD as well. The only choice you need to make is if you want to go silent with the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to stay off of the enemy mini-map or if you prefer the T51R Billeted Brake’s stats instead.

Best SMG SnD class in MW3

Rival-9

The best Rival-9 loadout for MW3 SnD.
Best Rival-9 SnD build

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Best Rival-9 SnD class

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Secondary: Renetti
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Dead Silence
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Stalker Boots
  • Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

For run-and-gun players in MW3, nothing beats the Rival-9. It is the choice of CoD pros everywhere across multiple game modes, including Search and Destroy, for its damage range, mobility, and overall maneuverability. You will beat the opponent to the objective with this gun.

Best sniper SnD class in MW3

KATT-AMR

The best KATT-AMR for MW3 SnD.
Best KATT-AMR SnD build

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel
  • Stock: Tactical Stock Pad
  • Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds
  • Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Best KATT-AMR SnD class

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Secondary: Renetti
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade
  • Lethal: Claymore
  • Field Upgrade: Dead Silence
  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots
  • Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Sniping goes hand-in-hand with SnD, and the KATT-AMR is the best sniper rifle in MW3. Its one-shot potential is high, and you will need every bit of it for its extremely sluggish mobility and handling.

