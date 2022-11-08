One of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, if not the greatest of all time, Scump is going along for one last ride in the Call of Duty League for the 2023 season. He will look to go out on top alongside the brand and team he helped build in OpTic in Modern Warfare 2, and the potential G.O.A.T. looks as good as he’s always been.

In just his first couple of MW2 streams, he’s already shown that he operates on a different level, even dropping back-to-back nukes in quick play lobbies. He won’t have access to nukes in CDL play, or access to a surprisingly huge number of weapons, attachments, equipment, and perks as outlined by the official 2023 CDL settings.

But don’t worry, if you’re looking to emulate Scump in your own lobbies (good luck), we’ve got his go-to complete loadouts for both quick play and the CDL ruleset.

Scump’s quick play loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This is only one of the loadouts used by Scump in quick play, but it’s one that he’s had some of the most success and the most fun with.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Primary weapon: STB 556 Barrel: 508MM Rear Guard Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

STB 556 Secondary : Bryson 800 shotgun

: Bryson 800 shotgun Tactical : Stim

: Stim Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perks : Assault Package

: Assault Package Field Equipment: Dead Silence

Scump’s having a lot of fun in quick play lobbies with the STB 556 combined with a shotgun. The STB 556 loadout he uses maximizes his recoil control and buffs his accuracy and damage a touch. Given how many people he’s able to mow through, Stim is the perfect tactical equipment piece for him in quick play.

Scump’s CDL rules loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Primary weapon: Vaznev-9K Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 Stock: Otrezat Stock Grip: True-Tac Grip

Vaznev-9K Secondary : Knife

: Knife Tactical : Flash grenade

: Flash grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perks : Double Time, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands (second tier)

: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands (second tier) Field Equipment: Dead Silence

Scump’s go-to loadout for CDL play makes use of the Vaznev-9k SMG, a popular choice for many of the SMG players so far. His loadout for the Vazek-9k maximizes recoil control and speed. If you really want to be like Scump, he uses the bright blue solid camo.

He uses the popular choice for his equipment and perks set. Double Time doubles the duration of your tactical sprint and increases player movement speed when crouched. Bomb Squad reduces the damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Dead Silence silences the player’s footsteps and negates recon, and it can be extended with kills.