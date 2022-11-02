Just don't set up your montage, we can tell.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title.

The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days.

Prepare yourself for players only equipping sniper classes, sprinting around the map, and taking off heads, it’s about to get really annoying.

There is one way to combat this. If you can’t beat them, join them.

Best quickscoping class and loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The best sniper rifle for quickscoping is the SP-X 80.

Attachments

The attachments you’ll need:

18.6” Bryson LR Factory Barrel

Corio Laz-44 V3 Laser

PVZ-890 Tac Stock

Schlager Match Grip

FSS ST87 Bolt

Attachments in MW2 increase and decrease certain mechanics in the game. For instance, the 18.6” Bryson LR Factory Barrel increases ADS, making you the quickest of quickscopers. This paired with the Schlanger Match Grip, you’ll be the best in the west.

Not only that, but you’ll need some perks to help your quickscoping endeavors.

Perks

The perks you’ll need:

Double Time

Battle Hardened

Fast Hands

High Alert

Battle Rage

Double time helps you keep on running, making it easy to maneuver around enemies and not get wrecked if you miss your first shot. The Fast Hands perk helps you reload in the nick of time.

There you have it, your loadout is right there. Set it up, and get sniping.