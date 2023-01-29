Best places to find emergency rations in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, you will find various items and objects that are required to complete different faction missions. Most of these objects can be found in different buildings and loot caches across major POIs. Emergency Rations is one of these items you need to find to complete the Medical Mule faction mission in DMZ.

There are three different factions in DMZ: Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous. All of these factions have specific missions that you can complete to unlock various rewards and earn XP. The Medical Mule is one of the missions for White Lotus, and you must find 10 Emergency Rations for this challenge.

Here are some of the best locations to find Emergency Rations in DMZ.

Where to find Emergency Rations in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

Emergency Rations are regular items you come across in DMZ, and they can be sold for $50 at any of the buy stations. Finding Emergency Rations can be tricky, especially if you don’t know where these items are located. Emergency Rations are most commonly found in fridges, caches, food cabinets, and lockers. This is quite a common item, but you will have more luck finding it at these spots. As for the Medical Mule mission, collecting Emergency Rations is just one part of the challenge.

The Medical Mule is a Tier Three mission for the White Lotus faction and it requires you to extract with five Self Revives, and deposit 10 Emergency Rations and 20 Stims at a dead drop. You will be rewarded with a 556 Icarus contraband weapon and 10,000 XP for completing this mission. The Emergency Rations and Stims must be deposited at the dumpster dead drop.

Where to deposit Emergency Rations in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

After collecting Emergency Rations, you must head to the dumpster dead drop located behind Sa’id City mall. Check the white circle in the map image above to the exact location for the dead drop. Sa’id City mall is a denied area and full of AI forces. These bots wear body armor, and can put up a fight. There is high-tier loot inside, but it is best to avoid entering the mall while gathering items for the Medical Mule mission.

Screengrab via Activision

Instead, it is ideal to find the items at nearby houses. Check areas highlighted in the map image above to see the best locations to find Emergency Rations. There are several houses with fridges in the nearby areas, and these have fewer AI combatants. Find the required items and return to the dead drop to deposit them and progress in the faction mission.