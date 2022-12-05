When exploring the sandy peaks of Al Mazrah, Modern Warfare 2 players will stumble upon a mission from the White Lotus faction called “Death from Above.” The mission enlists the player to call in a Precision Airstrike and get 10 kills with the kill streak.

The issue is the Precision Airstrike can be only found in shops scattered around the map, and even then, most shops don’t even have it available for purchase. The kill streak is actually one of the rarest in the game, making this mission one of the harder to complete.

Here is the best way to grab a Precision Airstrike to complete this mission.

Death from Above, explained

Screengrab via Activision

Precision Airstrikes are hard to find while playing DMZ, but according to some players, the shops with the highest probability to have the kill streak in stock are those found at the Fortress and at the Airport.

However, none of the shops are guaranteed to have this in stock, so you might need to travel around the map and check each individual store.

Acquiring the Precision Airstrike can also be a hassle, since it costs a whopping $12,000, making it one of the most expensive kill streaks in the game. As a result, players will need to complete other missions before they can even begin Death from Above.

Once you get enough money to buy the Precision Airstrike, you’ll now have the task of taking down 10 enemies with the kill streak. This is also pretty difficult since enemies usually scatter apart once a strike is called, but there is one hidden trick that can help add a few kills to your tally.

Remote bomb drones, which can be bought at shops or found in crates across the map, are counted towards the kill tally.

These drones are much easier to use, and can easily surprise a whole group of individual players instead of having to call in a strike that can be avoided by going indoors.