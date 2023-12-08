Best MCW loadout in Warzone season one

We finally get to see what an ACR would have done in Warzone.

When building a Warzone loadout, community members are always drawn to fast time-to-kill numbers and high damage output, but sometimes all you need is a weapon that’s easy to use and shoots straight. The MCW shines in MW3 despite not hitting hard.

Players didn’t love the M4 and TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 because they shredded through enemies in a few bullets. Both weapons stayed relevant throughout the year because they locked onto enemies and chipped away from any range.

Longtime series veterans will be familiar with the ACR. The iconic AR had a weak damage profile and slow rate of fire but legendarily good accuracy. With Stopping Power equipped, the easy-to-use rifle dominated multiplayer lobbies and established a reputation as one of the most popular CoD weapons of all time.

MW3‘s MCW is a remastered version of the ACR, and both weapons have a similar damage profile. And although the ACR was a tremendous multiplayer weapon, the MCW proves this type of AR fares even better in a battle royale format.

Best MCW loadout in Warzone

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t let the TTK stats fool you. Although ranking near last among other long-range meta options, the MCW will be a popular weapon in Warzone season one, and it performs much better in-game than what you see on paper.

There aren’t any attachments to improve damage output, but a few increase damage range and bullet velocity. We focused on maximizing the AR’s TTK potential, while also improving recoil to ensure there won’t be too many missed shots.

Best MCW attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Other ARs pale in comparison when it comes to accuracy. So we decided to reduce recoil even more with the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor, 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel, and R8 Regal Heavy Stock. Not only do all three attachments all improve recoil control, aiming sway, or gun kick, the suppressor and barrel also increase damage range and bullet velocity.

When you pull out this weapon in a gunfight on Urzikstan, there is no range where you shouldn’t feel comfortable at least firing a few potshots. Paired with the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and 60 Round Drum, players have everything they need to dominate long-range engagements with a clean sightline and plenty of ammunition at their disposal.

If users want to go a different direction with their setup, we recommend swapping out the stock for a rear grip, such as the RB Claw-PSL Grip for extra recoil control, or an underbarrel like the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop, which improves sprint to fire, ADS speed, vertical recoil, and gun kick control.

Best MCW perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: WSP Swarm or Rival-9

WSP Swarm or Rival-9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks come down to personal preference, but this is the best possible combination of options for season one. Movement has already improved in Warzone., thanks to the MW3 mechanics, but Double Time takes things to the next level by enhancing the duration and refresh rate of Tac Sprint.

Sleight of Hand will come in handy when reloading a weapon fast in the heat of a gunfight, as the perk reduces reload times. Plates are always hard to come by, so Tempered reduces the full armor requirement from three plates to two. Finally, High Alert pings your screen when an enemy is looking at you, which removes the feeling of being helpless of your surroundings.

As a long-range meta weapon, we recommend using a meta-short-range SMG to complement the AR, such as the WSP Swarm or Rival-9.

Regarding equipment, the two best options are the Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade for a lethal combination of defense and offense.