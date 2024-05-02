When it comes to the long list of memorable weapons in Call of Duty history, the akimbo Model 1887 shotguns from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 is up there.

Now, the classic dual-wield shotties are back in Modern Warfare 3 as an Aftermarket Part for an existing weapon and they’re quite enjoyable to use—and a throwback to 15 years ago for those of us old enough to remember.

Once you reach max level with the Lockwood Mk2 marksman rifle from Modern Warfare 2, you can equip the JAK Wardens in the Aftermarket Parts attachment slot, provided you have unlocked it in MW3.

Here’s the best loadout for the JAK Wardens akimbo shotguns in MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Best JAK Wardens loadout in MW3 and Warzone

Run and gun and have some fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only are the JAK Wardens nostalgic, but they’re pretty damn good, too. And at a base level, they’re just fun to use with awesome animations. But it performs pretty well with this specific loadout that we’ve tested and experimented with in both modes.

Best JAK Wardens build in MW3 and Warzone

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Wardens

JAK Wardens Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Crown Breaker Choke Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight

Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight Optic: Mors Dot Sight

Mors Dot Sight Ammunition: .410 Gauge Incendiary

The best JAK Wardens build in MW3 is also the best JAK Wardens build in Warzone as there are limited attachments that can be equipped on the marksman rifle-turned-shotgun.

The only difference is that in Warzone, the JAK Wardens make for an awesome secondary weapon to swap to when you’re in close quarters. In MW3 multiplayer, it’s a fun gun to run around and troll with on the Small Map Moshpit playlist.

Running around with these shotguns is all about mobility and firepower, and the Crown Breaker Choke is the best option for dealing damage thanks to its improvement for both Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, along with a tighter pellet spread, making the gun more accurate.

The key attachment is the Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight, which provides huge buffs for Aim Walking Steadiness and Sprint to Fire Speed. Since you won’t be ADSing with the guns, you won’t have to worry about both the flashlight and laser being visible.

Finally, the .410 Gauge Incendiary is the best option in the ammo slot, dealing damage over time with fire. The .410 Gauge Slug Shells would be great if not for a harsh 65 percent drop in Bullet Velocity, which mitigates the range quite a bit.

