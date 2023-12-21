The holiday season has arrived and that means so too will come the Christmas noobs in Call of Duty.

Just like there’s a new CoD game every year, there’s always a slew of noobs who will be receiving the new game in their stocking for the holidays. That’s good for them, but it’s great for you, especially in Modern Warfare 3 now that it’s time to slay Christmas noobs.

If you want to take advantage of the lower-skilled players learning how to play the game, then we’ve got some good loadouts and classes for you to make them reconsider asking Santa for the game this year.

Here’s our list of the best loadouts to slay Christmas noobs in CoD.

Best loadouts to slay Christmas noobs in MW3

If you want to farm some new players over the holidays so badly that they wish they could go back to work or school early, these are the best builds to do it with.

Best AR loadout in MW3

MCW

She’s as good as ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW attachments in MW3

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock

Tempus A90 Strike Stock Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

This loadout is just plain dominant if you’re a fan of assault rifles. Those little kids who just had their day made by Santa Claus will just as quickly have their day ruined as you gun them down from long range with this MCW loadout.

Best MCW class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

The noobs won’t know what hit them if you use this class in MW3 multiplayer over the holiday break.

Tip: This loadout doesn’t have much recoil to speak of, so feel free to use MW3’s advanced movement mechanics.

Best SMG loadout in MW3

WSP-9

Quick and clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Stock: WSP Factory Stock

WSP Factory Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 32 Round Mag

The WSP-9 offers some of the best range and damage in the SMG class in MW3, while also having great base stats for mobility and handling, so you should be able to easily outmaneuver any noob you come across online with this setup.

Best WSP-9 class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask

Out-run, out-gun, and out-fun the noobs with these perks and equipment.

Best LMG loadout in MW3

Destroy operators and killstreaks alike with this stable-firing beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Pulemyot 762 attachments in MW3

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: Invoker Light Barrel

Invoker Light Barrel Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62x54mmr Incendiary

If you’re a fan of holding down the trigger until everything is dead, then this is the gun for you.

Tip: The Pulemyot’s JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit from Aftermarket Parts is also a big winner.

Best Pulemyot 762 class in MW3

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Handgun: TYR or PILA Launcher

TYR or PILA Launcher Tactical: Snapshot Grenade x 2

Field Upgrade: Comm. Scrambler

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding, Tac Mask

This class setup will keep you safe from tacticals and also in the fight with good movement and fun equipment to give you intel, like the Snapshot Grenade.

Best sniper loadout in MW3

Longbow

Don’t forget your ghillie suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Longbow attachments in MW3

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Stock: Stockless

Stockless Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Citadel LV Tactical Grip Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

The odds-on favorite for fast-moving snipers, this gun will be easy to quickscope with just as quickly as you can pick off multiple enemies from behind cover from afar.

Best Longbow class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Use these perks and equipment to stay in the fight and on the move with your sniper in MW3.

Best battle rifle loadout in MW3

It’s one of the best guns there is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best BAS-B attachments in MW3

Barrel: Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel

Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel Stock: FSS Ravager-45 stock

FSS Ravager-45 stock Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Don’t let this weapon’s class fool you. This is just a big, heavy assault rifle with dominating power.

Tip: One of the best guns in the early days of MW3, the BAS-B needs a 30-round mag to make it viable as a weapon.

Best BAS-B class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

A standard class works just fine for the BAS-B using equipment and perks like this.