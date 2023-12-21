The holiday season has arrived and that means so too will come the Christmas noobs in Call of Duty.
Just like there’s a new CoD game every year, there’s always a slew of noobs who will be receiving the new game in their stocking for the holidays. That’s good for them, but it’s great for you, especially in Modern Warfare 3 now that it’s time to slay Christmas noobs.
If you want to take advantage of the lower-skilled players learning how to play the game, then we’ve got some good loadouts and classes for you to make them reconsider asking Santa for the game this year.
Here’s our list of the best loadouts to slay Christmas noobs in CoD.
Best loadouts to slay Christmas noobs in MW3
If you want to farm some new players over the holidays so badly that they wish they could go back to work or school early, these are the best builds to do it with.
Best AR loadout in MW3
MCW
Best MCW attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
- Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector
- Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock
- Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip
This loadout is just plain dominant if you’re a fan of assault rifles. Those little kids who just had their day made by Santa Claus will just as quickly have their day ruined as you gun them down from long range with this MCW loadout.
Best MCW class in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System
- Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding
The noobs won’t know what hit them if you use this class in MW3 multiplayer over the holiday break.
This loadout doesn’t have much recoil to speak of, so feel free to use MW3’s advanced movement mechanics.
Best SMG loadout in MW3
WSP-9
Best WSP-9 attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp
- Stock: WSP Factory Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
The WSP-9 offers some of the best range and damage in the SMG class in MW3, while also having great base stats for mobility and handling, so you should be able to easily outmaneuver any noob you come across online with this setup.
Best WSP-9 class in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Trophy System or Dead Silence
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Tactical Pads
- Gear: Tac Mask
Out-run, out-gun, and out-fun the noobs with these perks and equipment.
Best LMG loadout in MW3
Best Pulemyot 762 attachments in MW3
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Barrel: Invoker Light Barrel
- Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock
- Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip
- Ammunition: 7.62x54mmr Incendiary
If you’re a fan of holding down the trigger until everything is dead, then this is the gun for you.
The Pulemyot’s JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit from Aftermarket Parts is also a big winner.
Best Pulemyot 762 class in MW3
- Vest: Engineer Vest
- Handgun: TYR or PILA Launcher
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade x 2
- Field Upgrade: Comm. Scrambler
- Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Gear: EOD Padding, Tac Mask
This class setup will keep you safe from tacticals and also in the fight with good movement and fun equipment to give you intel, like the Snapshot Grenade.
Best sniper loadout in MW3
Longbow
Best Longbow attachments in MW3
- Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Stock: Stockless
- Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip
- Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt
The odds-on favorite for fast-moving snipers, this gun will be easy to quickscope with just as quickly as you can pick off multiple enemies from behind cover from afar.
Best Longbow class in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Trophy System
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask
Use these perks and equipment to stay in the fight and on the move with your sniper in MW3.
Best battle rifle loadout in MW3
Best BAS-B attachments in MW3
- Barrel: Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel
- Stock: FSS Ravager-45 stock
- Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
Don’t let this weapon’s class fool you. This is just a big, heavy assault rifle with dominating power.
One of the best guns in the early days of MW3, the BAS-B needs a 30-round mag to make it viable as a weapon.
Best BAS-B class in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System
- Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding
A standard class works just fine for the BAS-B using equipment and perks like this.