Assault rifles are some of the strongest weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The latest addition to the franchise was released with eight unique assault rifles. Most of the guns in this weapon class are viable in Modern Warfare multiplayer, but some of them are just superior.

Related: Here’s what happens when you hit level 55 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Here are the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

M4A1

Screengrab via Activision

The M4 is the best all-around assault rifle right now in Modern Warfare. It has low recoil and it’s a very accurate gun. You can use the M4 in close-quarters engagements, but it definitely excels in medium to long-range gunfights.

Even though the game has only been out for a few days, it seems like the M4 is the go-to weapon for most pros. You earn it relatively early in public multiplayer, too. We recommend at least trying out this weapon as soon as you unlock it—and you more than likely won’t want to stop using it.

M13

Screengrab via Activision

The M13 appears to be the close to medium-range weapon of choice right now in Modern Warfare. It has a high fire rate with relatively low recoil. It seems like the run-and-gun assault rifle at this stage in Modern Warfare.

You won’t have access to this weapon right away in public multiplayer, however. The Kilo 141—the first assault rifle in the game—is a similar weapon that you can use until you unlock the M13.

FR 5.56

Screengrab via Activision

The three-round burst weapon has become a staple in Call of Duty games—and the FR 5.56 fits the bill in Modern Warfare. Like most three-round burst guns, though, you need to have an accurate shot to succeed with the FR 5.56.

If you hit all of your shots, you can kill an enemy in two bursts. But if you miss some bullets, you’ll probably struggle against faster-shooting weapons. Try out the FR 5.56 if you’re looking to get away from all of the other fully-automatic assault rifles in Modern Warfare.

FN Scar 17

Screengrab via Activision

The Scar is another weapon that’s lethal in long-range gunfights. It doesn’t have the fastest fire rate or lowest amount of recoil in the weapon class, however.

You’ll probably see the most success with the Scar if you post up in a vantage spot and try to pick off players across the map. Just make sure to control your shot and aim high for quick kills.

Kilo 141

Screengrab via Activision

The Kilo is a good weapon when you’re first leveling up in multiplayer—especially if you want to use something other than the M4. But once you unlock the M13, that gun is basically just a better version of the Kilo.

We recommend using the Kilo on smaller maps when you’re starting your public multiplayer journey in Modern Warfare.

We’ll update this article following any weapon changes in the game.