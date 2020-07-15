Call of Duty: Warzone has no shortage of solid assault rifles to play around with in Verdansk. But one of the cool things about the game is that so many of them are solid options.
The Kilo 141 is Warzone and Modern Warfare’s default assault rifle option, unlocked from the very beginning. That usually means the gun isn’t that great, but the Kilo bucks the trend.
While there are certainly better options out there for assault rifles, like the M4 or Grau, the Kilo is fun to use and can be lethal with the right loadout and the right player.
Here are some of the best Kilo 141 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler
Optic: Scout Combat Optic
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
Warzone loadouts are all about range, accuracy, silence, and large magazines to help shred highly-armored enemies. This loadout has all of that and more.
Long-range assault
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
To strike from a distance (and quietly, too), this loadout is perfect for modes like Ground War or non-respawn modes where you want to stay away from the fray while still racking up kills.
Close-quarters run and gun
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: No Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
If a run and gun style is more your thing, this loadout maximizes mobility and aim down sight speed to turn the Kilo into an SMG hybrid that flourishes up close.