Joining Modern Warfare 2 in Season Five Reloaded is the 9mm Daemon, a pistol that’s making a case for the best sidearm in the game with the right loadout.

“This modern, tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is deadly from the hip and features best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate,” Activision said in the patch notes about the gun. It is very strong with hipfire indeed, and the gun seems built for firing from the hip.

Whether you’re a fan of quick-swapping to your sidearm or getting in the face of the enemy with high ammo count akimbo pistols, the 9mm Daemon is a gun that most MW2 players will want to unlock, especially since it moves forward to Modern Warfare 3 later this year.

Here are the best attachments to use on the 9mm Daemon in MW2.

Best 9mm Daemon loadout and class setup in MW2

A very fast-firing secondary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: EXF Trope-H

EXF Trope-H Trigger Action: DEX8 Trigger

DEX8 Trigger Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity

9mm High Velocity Magazine: 26 Round Mag

26 Round Mag Rear Grip: Daemon Hand or Akimbo 9mm Daemon

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Why this is the best 9mm Daemon loadout in MW2

The Daemon is an excellent pistol in MW2, and harkens back to Gaz’s famous words in CoD 4: “Switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading.”

Swapping to the 9mm Daemon will always be faster than reloading, especially with the Daemon Hand rear grip. This attachment will make your operator hold their primary weapon in their left hand, and peek out with the 9mm Daemon in their right hand.

This set of attachments will increase the 9mm Daemon’s fire rate, range, and accuracy, with only slight negations to recoil control and mobility. But it serves its purpose as a true secondary, a weapon for you to swap to when your primary runs out of ammo and you need a shot or two more to finish off the enemy. With its strong hipfire accuracy, you won’t even need to aim down sights most of the time.

Alternatively, you can swap out the Daemon Hand for the Akimbo 9mm Daemon for a powerful set of dual-wield pistols if you want to do your best Lara Croft impression and get up close and personal with the enemy with oppressive fire.

