Aydan blasts Warzone 2’s season 3 for lack of changes—but one thing could redeem it

Aydan was one of many Warzone 2 streamers who were hyped about the Season 3 patch that dropped on April 12, particularly because it included all sorts of nerfs and buffs that looked like it would shake things up.

The Twitch star said when he first saw the patch notes on paper, he felt like it was “going in the right direction.” After sinking his teeth into it throughout the week, however, his opinion changed.

The reason is he “doesn’t feel like much has changed at all.”

First, he said although it made it seem like diving was going to be more fluid and faster, it “felt the exact same.” Then, he added that all the Warzone attachment changes “kind of felt weird” and not too different either. The biggest problem, however, is that he feels like it did nothing to change the meta.

“We have the same meta after months and it looks like we’re going to be stuck with it again,” he scoffed, pointing towards the fact the MP5, Iso-Hemlock, and Vaznev are still “go-to” weapons. “Not much has changed.”

The one thing that could redeem it in Aydan’s view, though, is the addition of Warzone ranked play, which is what matters most to him and other competitive players. It was supposed to release at the start of the season, but since that hasn’t happened, he believes it could release halfway through.

Until that happens, however, he’s rated the new season a lowly 4.1 out of 10—only a slight increase on the 4 out of 10 he assigned to it before the season started.

That doesn’t mean he’ll stop playing Warzone 2 though. Aydan has streamed it for almost 500 hours since release, and counting. But it is telling that one of the most dedicated Warzone 2 streamers isn’t enthusiastic about the new season, and he’s not alone; the community feels the same way, too.

Only time will tell if Aydan’s ranked hopes can fix the cracks.