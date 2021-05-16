Atlanta FaZe eliminate Toronto Ultra from 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major

The Toronto Ultra have been denied the opportunity to win back-to-back Majors in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The Atlanta FaZe beat Toronto 3-2 today in the losers bracket finals to knock the defending champions out of the Stage Three Major.

Heading into this matchup, the Ultra were fresh off a hard-fought series with OpTic Chicago. That series went all the way to a game five, round 11 situation but Toronto clutched up to set up a rematch with Atlanta, the team that sent them down to the losers bracket earlier in the tournament.

That previous showdown between Toronto and Atlanta on May 14 also was a 3-2 victory for FaZe. Although the end result in both series between these two teams was the same, Atlanta's path to victory today was slightly different.

FaZe kicked off this match with a strong 250-123 victory on Garrison Hardpoint behind a 27-kill performance from Cellium. Toronto immediately answered back, however, by winning Raid Search and Destroy 6-3.

With the series tied at one map apiece, Atlanta demolished the Ultra on Garrison Control 3-0. This notably ended Toronto's impressive 13-map winning streak in the game mode. This time, it was aBeZy's turn to lead the charge for FaZe, posting a remarkable 28/12 scoreline for the map.

The Ultra responded to their first Control loss since the Stage Two Major with a nail-biting 250-235 victory on Raid Hardpoint to force a decisive fifth map. But on that map, Moscow Search and Destroy, aBeZy took over once again. He led the lobby with 11 kills to help Atlanta earn the 6-2 map five win. FaZe's aggressive submachine gun player produced a 1.38 overall K/D in this series (91/66) and Cellium was right behind him with a 1.27 (85/67).

With their 3-2 series victory over Toronto, the Ultra have been eliminated from the Stage Three Major with a third-place finish. Atlanta will now face off against the New York Subliners in the grand finals in a rematch of yesterday's winners bracket final. New York took that match 3-2 in a series that went all the way down to a one-vs-one between Simp and HyDra in game five, round 11.

You can watch the grand finals right now on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.