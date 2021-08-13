ASTRO Gaming and US Army no longer appear as sponsors on the Call of Duty League’s website

Two of the league's sponsors have disappeared from the site.

Two of the Call of Duty League’s sponsors no longer appear on the website in its sponsors section, as first noticed by Charlie Intel.

ASTRO Gaming and U.S. Army are both missing from the section, which still includes four others. Zenni Gaming, Scuf Gaming, Mountain Dew Game Fuel, and USAA Insurance all still remain. But for now, it looks like the league might have lost two important partners.

Screengrab via Call of Duty League

Dot Esports has reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment on the potential loss of sponsors but has not received a response at time of publication.

The CDL’s MVP award, previously sponsored by ASTRO Gaming, has also seemingly been renamed on the website. Formerly known as the “MVP Award powered by ASTRO,” it’s now simply known as the “Call of Duty League MVP.” ASTRO’s branding is nowhere to be found.

The disappearance of two sponsors comes on the heels of a high-profile lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over the mistreatment of female employees. Employees even walked out on July 28 to strike against the company for its initial response to the suit.

Blizzard’s Overwatch League has also lost numerous sponsors in the wake of the lawsuit, including Kellogg’s, State Farm, and Coca-Cola.