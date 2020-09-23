Are Call of Duty: Warzone’s servers down? Here’s how to check

Though the Call of Duty franchise was a tad late to the battle royale party, that didn’t hold them back from producing one of the most refining BR experiences, which was also a breath of fresh air for most CoD veterans.

While the core gameplay mechanics of CoD: Warzone are simple enough for everyone to pick up, lag and server issues could negatively affect your gaming experience. CoD is a AAA game but it can still suffer server-related problems, especially during periods when new and returning players flood the servers due to events. Double XP weekends and seasonal events can both cause a surge in active players logging in that the servers may not be ready for.

When servers start struggling, you can experience lagging, high ping and packet loss, or even lose your connection to the server. Though there are fixes you can try to get rid of the issue temporarily, only the developer can roll out a permanent solution to the problem.

Here’s how you can find out whether it’s your connection or the game’s servers causing you to experience a subpar Warzone session.

How to check the server status of Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via [Activision](https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty/2020-06/Captain-Price-leads-the-charge-in-a-packed-new-Season-of-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-including-Warzone)

The CoD franchise is usually decent at letting its players know if there’s a problem with the servers through in-game pop-ups and error messages. When something unexpected happens, however, players can sometimes be left in the dark since the error texts that surface in similar situations are usually made up of random numbers without a proper meaning.

If you can’t even log into the game, chances are the servers are down and you’ll need to wait. But confirming the situation will always be the best idea since you can plan out the rest of your day accordingly based on the ETA of the fix the developers provide.

The first two places you should check out when you suspect a server issue are the Down Detector and Activision’s official website showcasing the server status for all of its games. While the latter is possibly the most official source of information, Down Detector can be one step ahead of it since the website runs on the feedback the CoD community provides and it’s the first stop most players visit to let others know of ongoing problems. Other community hubs like Reddit or local forums can be your second line of defense or a way to share your frustration of missing the Double XP weekend with other players.

We also recommend keeping an eye on CoD’s official Twitter page since large-scale downtimes and server issues get announced there, too.

What can you do if the Call of Duty: Warzone servers are up but you can’t login?

Image via [Activision](https://store.steampowered.com/app/10180/Call_of_Duty_Modern_Warfare_2/)

Being the only one who isn’t able to get into Warzone could feel devastating, but there are a couple of quick fixes you can apply to this issue. Your first course of action should be making sure that you don’t have any updates waiting for you to install. Though the Warzone client lets users know if there’s an update they need to install, you can never be too sure.

If your game’s up-to-date, then it may be time for a quick router reset. While keeping your router on all the time can look convenient, not giving it some breathing room can cause minor connectivity issues. Resetting your router will let you re-establish the connection between your house and your ISP, which will eventually do the same thing for your connection to the game servers. A router fix should potentially fix any connectivity issues on your side, but we also recommend resetting your PC in the meantime to make sure it’s on the same page as your router.

In any case where you’re still having connectivity issues, it could be the work of a rogue DNS server. If you’re using any sort of DNS service, make sure to revert it to your default settings to see if it makes a difference. As odd as it may sound, you’ll also need to do the opposite if you aren’t using a DNS server. Try out different DNS providers and contact your ISP if you don’t get any results.

You should also consider contacting Activision and explain all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried for any connectivity problems with unknown sources. You could end up being the savior of other users going through a similar issue since sometimes there can be deeply rooted bugs that only the developer can fix.