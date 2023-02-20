Alleged Activision data breach reveals Call of Duty’s 2023 plans, including MW2 and possible new CoD

Activision allegedly suffered a major data breach back in December, and images that apparently surfaced from the incident have revealed big plans for the rest of the Modern Warfare 2 game cycle, along with some dates that could be linked to the rumored 2023 title.

Publishers and game development studios are prime targets for security breaches, as hackers attempt to learn privileged information about upcoming games. Activision has apparently been the victim of one such attack, with one user in the company’s Slack phished by the perpetrators.

According to vx-underground, a site that specializes in security breaches and malware source code, the breach took place on Dec. 4, 2022, and allowed access not only to the company Slack workspace, but a number of sensitive documents too.

.@Activision was breached December 4th, 2022. The Threat Actors successfully phished a privileged user on the network. They exfiltrated sensitive work place documents as well as scheduled to be released content dating to November 17th, 2023.



Activision did not tell anyone. pic.twitter.com/urD64iIlC5 — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 20, 2023

Found in these documents are a number of important dates related to Modern Warfare 2, with dates regarding multiple upcoming seasonal updates, and the content that will be found inside them.

According to the leak, Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will start on March 15, with the Reloaded patch dropping on April 5. Season four will run from May 15 to July 16, with the Reloaded patch on June 13. Season five runs until September 19, with MW2’s cycle ending on November 8 at the conclusion of Season six.

Each season will feature two new Operators, one of which will be a licensed character, along with three new weapons. There are a number of maps scheduled to arrive too across core modes, battle maps, Gunfight, and more.

Also featured in these documents are references to an unannounced title, codenamed “Jupiter.” According to the data breach, Jupiter will enter into alpha testing in May and June. While it has yet to be announced, this could be the next entry into the Call of Duty franchise, as this timeline would make sense for the rumored Nov. 10 release.

Of course, none of the information in this alleged data breach has been confirmed or corroborated, so be sure to take this information with a pinch of salt. It’s also possible that plans have changed in the two months since this security attack took place, but it does give us a fascinating insight into what the rest of this year could look like.