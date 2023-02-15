Gunfight and new multiplayer map coming to Modern Warfare 2 in later seasons

There is a lot of new content on the horizon.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 02 patch notes provided a look at content coming in later updates and seasons, including the return of Gunfight and the introduction of a new 6v6 multiplayer map.

Season 02 has arrived.



Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/W89IlMvIcP — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 15, 2023

The patch notes contain all the content coming with Season 02, and fans also got a peek at what’s to come in Season 02 Reloaded and Season 03. One of the most significant updates is the return of Gunfight, which is set to be released in Season 03.

Gunfight is a popular two-versus-two mode where teams fight to the death on smaller maps. There have been in-game tournaments with exclusive rewards in the past, and duos are anxious to dive back into the competitive mode.

Multiplayer fans can also expect a new multiplayer map in Season 02 Reloaded. An image of the map was included in the patch notes, giving fans a glimpse at the new area. Teams will drop into a winter resort in the snowy mountains as they fight across pools and a spa area. The title of the map has not been revealed yet.

Other updates coming in later seasons include Plunder returning to Warzone, Warzone Ranked, and new multiplayer maps each season.

Interested fans can find a full breakdown of all new content coming to Modern Warfare II in the official patch notes.