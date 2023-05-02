All White Lotus missions and tiers in DMZ

Call of Duty’s DMZ game mode is a blend of objective-based gameplay and the battle royale aspect of Warzone all in one go. You’ll drop in with set tasks or challenges and fight your way through both AI bots and other players in your quest to complete your jobs and exfil out alive.
Faction missions are one such set of tasks for you to complete. Five major factions are vying for control of Al Mazrah, and completing a faction’s mission further increases their stranglehold over Al Mazrah—and your rapport with them.
Related: All factions in CoD: DMZ
White Lotus was once the envy of all others, controlling the bulk of Al Mazrah. But, over time, their grip over the city and its surroundings has weakened, and others have come to claim the crown themselves. White Lotus needs your help to return to Al Mazrah’s throne.
Here’s the complete list of White Lotus faction missions in Warzone 2’s DMZ.
DMZ White Lotus mission list by tier
To move on to the next mission tier, you’ll need to complete most of the previous tier of faction missions. Otherwise, there’s no set order to complete these in. That said, we do recommend you take on these challenges with friends—some missions are a little more difficult than others.
White Lotus tier one missions
- Make Contact
- Rewards: Crash Site Weapon Case Key and 5,000 XP
- Hostiles Located
- Rewards: Contraband Lachmann-762 and 5,000 XP
- Cashier
- Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 5,000 XP
- Information Seeker
- Rewards: Contraband Basilisk and 5,000 XP
- Convenience
- Rewards: Al Mazrah Police Station Armory Key and 5,000 XP
- Committed Shopper
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP
- Stronghold Reacquisition
- Rewards: Stone’s Throw Blueprint and 10,000 XP
White Lotus tier two missions
- Break Check
- Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP
- Commanding Intel
- Rewards: Red Access Card and 7,500 XP
- Death From Above
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 7,500 XP
- Hostage Rescue
- Rewards: Contraband SA-B 50 and 7,500 XP
- Smuggling Tunnels
- Rewards: Perfect Duo Calling Card and 7,500 XP
- Pathfinder
- Rewards: Contraband SP-R 208 and 7,500 XP
- Train Tracks
- Rewards: Bullets Calling Card and 15,000 XP
White Lotus tier three missions
- Hideout Preparation
- Rewards: Contraband 556 Icarus and 10,000 XP
- Fast and Strong
- Rewards: Contraband Bryson 800 and 10,000 XP
- Medical Mule
- Rewards: Contraband STB 556 and 10,000 XP
- Unearthed
- Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP
- Caved In
- Rewards: Contraband Lockwood MK2 and 10,000 XP
- Nowhere to Hide
- Rewards: Sleet Operator Skin and 20,000 XP
- Air Supremacy
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 15,000 XP
White Lotus tier four missions
- Operation Black Gold
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 15,000 XP
- Mall Rat
- Rewards: Traveler’s Luggage Key and 15,000 XP
- Hero Run
- Rewards: Hotel Employee Fridge Key and 15,000 XP
- Bombing Run
- Rewards: Quarry Worker’s Toolbox Key and 15,000 XP
- Pacific Foothold
- Rewards: Girls Get It Done Emblem and 15,000 XP
- The Route Forward
- Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 15,000 XP
- Toxin Research
- Rewards: Lotus Heat Emblem and 30,000 XP
White Lotus tier five missions
- Skull Slugs
- Rewards: Contraband Expedite 12 and 20,000 XP
- Deadlines
- Rewards: Al Bagra Underground Key and 20,000 XP
- The Oath
- Rewards: Tsuki Castle Hideout Key and 20,000 XP
- Weight Limit
- Rewards: Contraband X13 Auto and 20,000 XP
- Clean House
- Rewards: Contraband LM-S and 20,000 XP
- Firing Power
- Rewards: Prime Time Calling Card and 20,000 XP
- Extermination
- Rewards: Downpour Weapon Blueprint and 40,000 XP