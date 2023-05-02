All White Lotus missions and tiers in DMZ

Call of Duty’s DMZ game mode is a blend of objective-based gameplay and the battle royale aspect of Warzone all in one go. You’ll drop in with set tasks or challenges and fight your way through both AI bots and other players in your quest to complete your jobs and exfil out alive.

Faction missions are one such set of tasks for you to complete. Five major factions are vying for control of Al Mazrah, and completing a faction’s mission further increases their stranglehold over Al Mazrah—and your rapport with them.

White Lotus was once the envy of all others, controlling the bulk of Al Mazrah. But, over time, their grip over the city and its surroundings has weakened, and others have come to claim the crown themselves. White Lotus needs your help to return to Al Mazrah’s throne.

Here’s the complete list of White Lotus faction missions in Warzone 2’s DMZ.

DMZ White Lotus mission list by tier

To move on to the next mission tier, you’ll need to complete most of the previous tier of faction missions. Otherwise, there’s no set order to complete these in. That said, we do recommend you take on these challenges with friends—some missions are a little more difficult than others.

White Lotus tier one missions

Make Contact Rewards: Crash Site Weapon Case Key and 5,000 XP

Hostiles Located Rewards: Contraband Lachmann-762 and 5,000 XP

Cashier Rewards: Contraband SP-X 80 and 5,000 XP

Information Seeker Rewards: Contraband Basilisk and 5,000 XP

Convenience Rewards: Al Mazrah Police Station Armory Key and 5,000 XP

Committed Shopper Rewards: Double XP Token and 5,000 XP

Stronghold Reacquisition Rewards: Stone’s Throw Blueprint and 10,000 XP



White Lotus tier two missions

Break Check Rewards: Contraband Kastov 762 and 7,500 XP

Commanding Intel Rewards: Red Access Card and 7,500 XP

Death From Above Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 7,500 XP

Hostage Rescue Rewards: Contraband SA-B 50 and 7,500 XP

Smuggling Tunnels Rewards: Perfect Duo Calling Card and 7,500 XP

Pathfinder Rewards: Contraband SP-R 208 and 7,500 XP

Train Tracks Rewards: Bullets Calling Card and 15,000 XP



Image via Activision

White Lotus tier three missions

Hideout Preparation Rewards: Contraband 556 Icarus and 10,000 XP

Fast and Strong Rewards: Contraband Bryson 800 and 10,000 XP

Medical Mule Rewards: Contraband STB 556 and 10,000 XP

Unearthed Rewards: Double XP Token and 10,000 XP

Caved In Rewards: Contraband Lockwood MK2 and 10,000 XP

Nowhere to Hide Rewards: Sleet Operator Skin and 20,000 XP

Air Supremacy Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 15,000 XP



White Lotus tier four missions

Operation Black Gold Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token and 15,000 XP

Mall Rat Rewards: Traveler’s Luggage Key and 15,000 XP

Hero Run Rewards: Hotel Employee Fridge Key and 15,000 XP

Bombing Run Rewards: Quarry Worker’s Toolbox Key and 15,000 XP

Pacific Foothold Rewards: Girls Get It Done Emblem and 15,000 XP

The Route Forward Rewards: Contraband RAAL MG and 15,000 XP

Toxin Research Rewards: Lotus Heat Emblem and 30,000 XP



White Lotus tier five missions