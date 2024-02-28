All Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards and how to get them

It doesn’t get much better than free items in a free-to-play game, and that’s exactly how Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is entering the world.

Recommended Videos

The Warzone battle royale mode is coming to mobile devices on March 21, and by taking a couple of simple steps, you can unlock free items in the game that can be used as soon as it becomes available.

“At Call of Duty Next, we shared that 45 million players had pre-registered and that we were releasing the Battle Royale map Rebirth Island at worldwide launch,” Activision said. “We can now share that thanks to all of the support of fans from around the world, we’ve surpassed 50 million pre-registrations!”

Because of all of those pre-registrations by players excited to jump back into Verdansk in Warzone Mobile, there are four different kinds of unlocks for players to earn that they can use in the mobile title as well as some other big CoD games.

Here’s all the information you need on all of the free rewards in Warzone Mobile at launch and how to get them.

How to get Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards

This game could be huge. Image via Activision

To earn the free pre-registration rewards in Warzone Mobile, players only need to pre-register for the game on iOS or Android. This can be done by visiting the Warzone Mobile website or searching for “Warzone Mobile” on Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

Once you’re pre-registered, you’re in the clear for now. The respective store for your mobile device of choice will notify you once Warzone Mobile is available on March 21, and you can then download the game and begin playing it.

At that point, there will likely be a way for all players to link their Activision accounts to their Warzone Mobile app so they can use the rewards in all other CoD titles, like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

All Warzone Mobile pre-registration rewards

Who’s ready to drop in? Image via Activision

Once you pre-register, here are all of the rewards that can be earned for free:

“Condemned” operator skin for Ghost

M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” weapon blueprints

“Foes Flame” vinyl

“Dark Familiar” emblem

Once these rewards are unlocked in Warzone Mobile and you’ve linked your Activision account that you use to play other CoD titles like Warzone and MW3, you can use these same items in those games as well as in WZM.