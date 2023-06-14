DMZ‘s season four kicked off with a new map, a partial reset, and a new way to complete faction missions. If you own Modern Warfare 2, you have access to the Crown missions, and early into season four, you’ll find yourself scouring for Tactique Verte weapons for a bit of reputation with that faction.

The Tactique-Verte Testing mission is similar in style to other missions in the past. If you’ve played DMZ for some time, odds are you’ve had to use M4, Kastov, and Lachmann platforms to kill enemies in specific ways. Now, Tactique Verte is moving to the spotlight—and fortunately for players, it has one weapon they should aim to use.

The Tactique Verte platform has one of the most popular weapons in the threefold sandboxes of DMZ, MW2, and Warzone. This platform only has three options—but players who want to get it done soon will likely default to the TAQ-56. Here are all Tactique Verte weapons in MW2.

All Tactique Verte weapons in DMZ for the Tactique-Verte Testing mission

TAQ-56

TAQ-M

TAQ-V

Additionally, the PDSW is the sole member of the Tactique Defense platform, though it’s unclear if it counts for the Tactique-Verte Testing mission.

In our experience, the TAQ-56 can drop somewhat commonly from higher-tier enemies in Ashika Island, though odds are most players have leveled it up on their own. This deadly weapon is among the favorites in MW2, Warzone, and DMZ due to its firepower, and its name certainly keeps popping up in conversations about the top-performing weapons (especially if you’re running the best TAQ-56 loadout).

The TAQ-M and TAQ-V are the runts of the litter in Tactique Verte weaponry, though they can still perform respectably on their own. They’re more suited to longer-range engagements due to their categories, with the TAQ-M being a marksman rifle and the TAQ-V being a battle rifle. Twenty-five meters is a generous range, so we’re not getting a repeat of the dreadful Lachmann Weapons Testing mission this time around.

Because of it, we don’t recommend bringing one of those along for this mission since you can get better results with a TAQ-56. That said, if you don’t have a TAQ-56 in your person, you can make do with finding a TAQ-V or TAQ-M in a container. This mission isn’t particularly demanding (and, again, we had plenty of nightmares with the Lachmann Weapon Testing’s pre-nerf values), so odds are you’ll have a harder time finding the weapons than killing the necessary enemies.

Armored enemies are also fairly common in higher-threat areas, including restricted areas, most of Ashika Island, and a few spots in Al Mazrah (such as Sattiq Caves or Zaya Observatory). If you survive long enough in a DMZ match, you’ll likely run into armored enemies eventually.

