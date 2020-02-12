All rebalanced perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

As a part of the massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.14 from earlier in the day, Activision “rebalanced” many of the game’s perks.

Numerous perks from each of the three categories were changed in some way, in addition to the new content that was added and general balancing that took place.

Here are all the perks that were rebalanced in the latest update.

Screengrab via Activision

Perk One Overkill: Switched places with Kill Chain in Perk Two E.O.D.: Hacking ability removed (added to Spotter perk) Double Time: Tactical Sprint recharge rate doubled Quick Fix: Health regeneration delay reduced. Any kill will immediately start regeneration now

Perk Two Ghost: Snapshot grenade immunity removed (moved to Battle Hardened) Restock: Equipment recharge rate reduced from 30 seconds to 25 Kill Chain: Switched places with Overkill in Perk One Pointman: Score gain for scorestreaks increased

Perk 3 Tune Up: Increase Field Upgrade cost reduced Spotter: Hacking ability added (from E.O.D. perk)



For the full patch notes for update version 1.14, read our original post on the update.