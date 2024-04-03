All Ranked Play rewards in MW3 season 3

Ready to sweat? Modern Warfare 3’s season three of Ranked Play is here, and that means it’s time to drench your gamer chair and chug some energy drinks.

Recommended Videos

Season three has a whole new suite of rewards to earn for playing and ranking up in Ranked Play, including new emblems, new blueprints, and more, meaning you’ll get more than bragging rights among your squad once you rank up to new levels.

Here are all of the rewards to earn in MW3‘s Ranked Play for season three.

MW3 season three Ranked Play rewards

There are quite a few rewards to earn in season three. Here are all of them and how to get them.

Player rank rewards

Play to earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 total rewards for ranking up while leveling your player level in Ranked Play in season three, including two weapon camos, emblems, a weapon charm, and an operator skin, as seen in the image above.

Seasonal rewards

Win and you got ’em. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winning is the name of the game in Ranked Play. Here’s what you get for reaching certain thresholds.

Win five Ranked Play matches: “MW3 Season 3 Competitor” sticker

“MW3 Season 3 Competitor” sticker Win 10 Ranked Play matches: “Pro Issue Rival-9” blueprint

“Pro Issue Rival-9” blueprint Win 25 Ranked Play matches: “Absolute Banger” charm

“Absolute Banger” charm Win 50 Ranked Play matches: “Hold This L” large decal

“Hold This L” large decal Win 75 Ranked Play matches: “MW3 Ranked Play season 3” loading screen

“MW3 Ranked Play season 3” loading screen Win 100 Ranked Play matches: “MW3 Season 3 Ranked veteran” weapon camo

MW3 Skill Division rewards

Rank up to show off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several rewards can be earned for reaching each of MW3’s Skill Divisions, if you haven’t already. Reaching new heights will always reward new items in MW3 Ranked Play.

Bronze

“MW3 Season 3 Bronze” emblem

Silver

“MW3 Season 3 Silver” emblem

Gold

“MW3 Season 3 Gold” emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Gold” decal

“Gold Competitor” operator skin

Platinum

“MW3 Season 3 Platinum” emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Platinum” decal

“Platinum Competitor” operator skin

Diamond

“MW3 Season 3 Diamond” emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Diamond” decal

“Diamond Competitor” operator skin

Crimson

“MW3 Season 3 Crimson” emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Crimson” decal

“Crimson Competitor” operator skin

Iridescent

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” calling card

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Iridescent” decal

“Iridescent Competitor” operator skin

Top 250

“MW3 Season 3 Top 250″ calling card

“MW3 Season 3 Top 250″ emblem

“MW3 Season 3 Top 250″ decal

“Top 250 Competitor” operator skin

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more