All new Perks coming in MW3 Season 3, listed

Modern Warfare 3 adds five new perks in season 3.
Published: Mar 29, 2024 02:03 pm
Makarov MW3
Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games didn’t pull any punches when it came to adding new MW3 multiplayer content in season three, including several new Perks.

MW3 season three adds six new maps, four new weapons, eight new Aftermarket Parts, multiple events, and more. On top of that, Sledgehammer Games is set to introduce five new Perks. If you still need a refresher on the new Perk system in MW3, make sure to check out our full guide before taking a look at the new options.

Every new Perk in MW3 season 3

MW3 perks
None of the new perks look too strong this season. Image via Activision

Here is a full list of the new Perks coming to MW3 in season three.

Gunslinger Vest: Secondary Weapon specialist

The following benefits apply to Secondary Weapons only.

  • Refreshes stamina on kill.
  • Improved reload speed.
  • Reload while sprinting.
  • Increases weapon swap speed by a minimum of 40 percent (swap speed bonus differs between weapons).
  • Spawn with maximum Reserve Ammo.

Modular Assault Rig Vest: Lethal and Tactical scavenger

  • Start with maximum Reserve Ammo. Resupply Lethals and Tacticals from dead players.

Compression Carrier Vest: Assisted healing and gas protection

  • Immediately regenerate health after a kill or objective capture. Reduced effects from gas grenades.

Reinforced Boots

  • Immune to movement reduction effects.

High-Gain Antenna Gear

  • The minimap is zoomed out for you and nearby allies.
  • Enemies remain on radar longer for you and nearby allies if a nearby ally has the CCT Comms Vest Perk.
  • See nearby ally radar pings from Intel Jacker and compass indicators from nearby ally Signal Jammers.
