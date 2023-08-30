The Faction Showdown limited-time event is returning in Modern Warfare 3’s Season Five Reloaded update, adding new camos for players to grind for.

There are new weapon camos along with a new vehicle camo, and other rewards to be earned in Season Five Reloaded, so there’s plenty of reason for players to return to MW2 and Warzone if they’ve taken a break since the start of Season Five.

Here are all of the new camo challenges in MW2 Season Five Reloaded and how to complete them.

MW2 Season 5 Reloaded weapon camo challenges

The two new camos, seen in the image above, are unlocked through the below challenges.

One is unlocked for each weapon class by completing that archetype’s challenge, and the other Mastery Camo is unlocked once all 10 classes have been completed, along with an event-specific weapon charm.

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle.

Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle. Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle. Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle. Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers.

Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers. LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG.

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG. Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons.

Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons. Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun.

Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun. Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun.

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun. SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG.

Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG. Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle.

MW2 Season 5 Reloaded vehicle camo challenges

A sleek new look for your vehicles. Image via Activision

Be prepared to see a lot of folks driving around Al Mazrah over the next couple of weeks.

These vehicle-specific challenges will unlock a new vehicle camo when finishing a challenge for that specific vehicle, but players only need to complete six of the possible 12 challenges to unlock all Mastery rewards, including a new blueprint, a loading screen, and an emblem.

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle.

Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle. Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed.

Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed. ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds.

Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds. Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret.

Get 20 Operator kills with either turret. Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle.

Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle. Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations.

Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations. PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle.

Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle. Armored Patrol Boat : Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret.

: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret. Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike.

Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike. MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP.

