Activision reportedly subpoenas Reddit to identify Call of Duty: Warzone data miner

Activision is seeking out the identity of a Reddit user who leaked an image of Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s rumored battle royale mode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Call of Duty series publisher reportedly submitted a filing on Feb. 14 in California’s Northern District Court. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act subpoena was filed against Reddit, where the image was originally posted.

“Reddit is the service provider to which the subject of the subpoena—Reddit user ‘Assyrian2410’—posted infringing Activision content,” the filing reads. “The Content infringes Activision’s exclusive rights under copyright law. Specifically, it infringes Activision’s rights in its popular video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

The image, which was swiftly taken down by Activision, featured a number of Call of Duty operators standing around vehicles with the title logo “Call of Duty: Warzone” at the top.

Activision is basically requesting that Reddit give it information about the user who posted the leaked image, named “Assyrian2410,” for the purpose of seeking legal action against them.

Since the leak of the image, players have managed to glitch into the “Classified” mode on Modern Warfare’s main menu, showing off its training mode and more.

The map for the unannounced mode has also been data mined, but Activision nor the game’s developers have confirmed the mode’s existence just yet. Other leaks suggest the mode could support up to 200 players.