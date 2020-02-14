New leak suggests Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale will support 200 players

Another leak from a glitched game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare suggests that the new Warzone battle royale mode will support 200 players.

A Twitter user tweeted a video this morning showing that they somehow have access to Warzone from Modern Warfare’s main menu. For most others, that section of the menu is listed as Classified.

Roughly translated from German, the menu screen says “Plunge into a unique battle with up to 200 other players to leave the battle as the last survivor.”

If this is true, 200 players would be the most players in any current battle royale game. The map would have to be massive to support that many players and it would be a true technological feat.

Earlier this week, an image of Warzone leaked, revealing the potential name of the battle royale mode for the first time. Since then, players’ games have somehow glitched, granting them access to the tutorial mode and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone has yet to be confirmed by Infinity Ward or Activision, but the steady stream of leaks from the game since its update this week makes it seem like it could be coming soon.