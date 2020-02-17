New Call of Duty: Warzone leak claims its map will dwarf Blackout’s

A supposed new leak from a Call of Duty data miner has revealed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale’s map will be much larger than the one offered in Call of Duty: Blackout.

The data mine was posted by a leaker named ModernWarzone last night. It includes a link to a Discord channel where numerous leaks from the upcoming rumored mode are being posted each day.

Blackout map size scaled for comparison to #Warzone map size. Warzone is huge… @TheGamingRevo2 @PrestigeIsKey @TheXclusiveAce Come to our discord to get all of this as it is uncovered! https://t.co/DqppOyrlEj pic.twitter.com/kBWF85sBUT — ModernWarzone (@WarzoneModern) February 17, 2020

The image posted shows Blackout’s map overlaid on top of the rumored map for Warzone—and it makes Blackout seem quite small in comparison. Warzone’s map features many different landscapes, some waterways, and even a massive sports stadium.

Blackout, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, released last year and featured the map that 100 players dropped in on. Warzone, however, is now rumored to fit 200 players, so the map size makes sense.

If this image is accurate, Warzone will be huge, even when compared to other battle royale games, but especially when it’s contrasted with the only other Call of Duty battle royale that’s been released.

Even after all the in-game teasers and a number of leaks, Warzone still hasn’t been officially announced yet. An official announcement or release date is still unknown at this point, but either one could be coming any day now.