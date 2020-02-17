When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode release?

Battle royale has quickly become one of the most sought after genres in video gaming over the last few years. But Epic Games and Respawn Entertainment aren’t the only companies cashing in on the craze.

Infinity Ward, the developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is rumored to be creating a battle royale adaptation of its own. And data miners have been revealing a ton of information ahead of its potential release.

Warzone, the unofficial name of the battle royale, is expected to arrive sometime during the second season of Modern Warfare.

Unlike Black Ops 4’s take on the genre, Warzone is anticipated to be a free-to-play standalone game mode in Modern Warfare. It’s set to have most of the same guns, as well as the same look and feel of the game, but it’ll feature a large scale map that’s bigger and (maybe) better than anything seen before in Call of Duty.

Blackout map size scaled for comparison to #Warzone map size. Warzone is huge… @TheGamingRevo2 @PrestigeIsKey @TheXclusiveAce Come to our discord to get all of this as it is uncovered! https://t.co/DqppOyrlEj pic.twitter.com/kBWF85sBUT — ModernWarzone (@WarzoneModern) February 17, 2020

Infinity Ward has yet to officially reveal Warzone, but it’s hinted at its release. A mysterious trailer for the game appeared last week and the main menu for Call of Duty now includes a fifth option called “Classified.”



The specific release date for Warzone is unknown at the moment, but it should be coming soon.

This article will be updated when the official release date is revealed.