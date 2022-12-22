5 best Muzzle attachments to use in Modern Warfare 2, ranked

The Muzzle category in the Gunsmith of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has become one of the most popular attachment slots to fill. This follows a trend from the past three years. The Muzzle slot has been extremely useful since the current Gunsmith system was introduced in Modern Warfare 2019.

But in MW2, there are over 50 different Muzzle attachments. This can be quite overwhelming for players to sift through since many of the attachments actually do the same exact thing. There are small nuances between each attachment that make all of the difference, though.

Today, we’ll be going through the five best Muzzle attachments in MW2 so players can make the best decision for their guns.

5) Harbinger D20

The Harbinger D20 suppressor is for players who don’t necessarily care about mobility and just want the maximum amount of damage and range. The Harbinger D20 has the most damage and range of any suppressor in MW2, but this comes at a significant cost to mobility.

4) Echoless-80

The Echoless-80 is for any gun that doesn’t have the ZLR Talon 5 suppressor available. Chances are that your gun will have one or the other, and the Echoless-80 is a perfect substitute, increasing all of the same stats while keeping mobility relatively high.

3) Bruen Pendulum

The Bruen Pendulum is what the RF Crown 50 is for long-range weapons, but for submachine guns. It greatly increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but doesn’t decrease mobility too much. For high-recoil guns like the Fennec 45 or PDSW 58, the Bruen Pendulum is almost an essential attachment.

2) RF Crown 50

If you’re looking to use a long-range weapon in MW2 and don’t want to go the suppressor route, we recommend the RF Crown 50. This muzzle drastically improves both vertical and horizontal recoil control at the small cost of ADS speed and aiming stability. You will immediately see a huge difference in how a weapon shoots with this muzzle equipped.

1) ZLR Talon 5

Any Warzone 2 player will likely know all about the ZLR Talon 5. This suppressor is one of the most popular attachments to find on any Warzone 2 loadout, and it has similar success in MW2. The ZLR Talon 5 boosts bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. This doesn’t come at a huge cost to mobility, though, which is why it’s become more popular than other suppressors.