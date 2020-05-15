US reportedly sees highest video game spending in first quarter of 2020

U.S. consumers spent a record-breaking $10.86 billion on video games in the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest NPD Group report. That’s a nine-percent increase compared to the same time period, from January to March, last year.

The report takes into account purchases of video game hardware, software, and accessories, as well as digital content spendings across console, mobile, subscription fees, and PC platforms.

Sales of video game content reached $9.58 billion in the first quarter, an 11-percent increase when compared to a year ago. The top 10 best-performing titles of the first quarter include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20, and NBA 2K20.

“As people have stayed at home more, they’ve utilized gaming not only as a diversion and an escape, but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends,” said Mat Piscatella, games industry analyst at The NPD Group.

Despite Nintendo worrying about the coronavirus’ impact on Switch sales and failing to reach the forecasted units sold for the fiscal year, the report points out that the company is leading the overall video game hardware market with a two-percent increase.

Nintendo’s fiscal year earnings report had already shown the company sold over 55 million Switch units. “Strong growth in sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software helped to offset declines across other hardware platforms,” Piscatella said.