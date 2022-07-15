TSM adds GMC as automotive partner, logo to be worn on jerseys across all esports teams

TSM is the latest esports org to add an automotive company to its list of sponsors.

TSM has added another sponsor to its growing list of partners. The esports organization enlisted GMC as its official automotive sponsor earlier today. The partnership between TSM and GMC marks the first sponsorship of an esports team that GMC has partaken in.

“At GMC, we are thrilled to kick off this partnership with TSM,” Molly Peck, vice president of marketing at GMC, said in a press release from TSM. “The esports arena is not only bold, but fast-growing, and TSM is at the forefront as one of the top esports organizations.”

History and quality go hand-in-hand for us.



The partnership also marks another chapter in the automotive industry’s growing interest in esports. Earlier this year, Team Liquid added Honda as a major sponsor, going as far as altering the name of its League of Legends team to “Team Liquid Honda” for this season’s LCS Summer Split. Another League-focused organization, DAMWON Gaming, rebranded to DWG KIA after securing a sponsorship from Kia Motors in early 2021.

The GMC logo will be featured on all TSM jerseys across the organization’s esports teams, according to TSM’s press release. The GMC logo will be featured on the right shoulder of TSM’s jerseys, according to an image released by the organization.

Additionally, TSM has promised “unique content creation, in-person and digital events and activations, custom branded merch, social content and more” will come from the partnership, according to its release.