State Farm and Coca-Cola reportedly ‘reassessing’ partnerships with Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League

It's unclear if the companies will continue to sponsor the league.

In response to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filing a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding the company’s “frat boy” workplace environment, State Farm and Coca-Cola are “reassessing” their partnerships with the Overwatch League, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Activision Blizzard is in charge of the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, and Coca-Cola and State Farm have participated in brand deals with both leagues. Both organizations ran advertisements during Overwatch League matches earlier this week. But the recent lawsuit has led to both companies reconsidering their partnership with Activision Blizzard and their involvement in the Overwatch League.

Coca-Cola and State Farm provided statements to The Washington Post regarding their marketing relationship with the Overwatch League. State Farm has requested that “no advertisements run during the matches this weekend.”

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company is aware of the allegations and has been monitoring the situation. “We are working with our partners at Blizzard as we take a step back for a moment to revisit future plans and programs,” Coca-Cola’s statement to The Washington Post reads.

But the spokesperson for Coca-Cola didn’t reveal if the organization will continue to sponsor the Overwatch League.

The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleges that female employees are mistreated and “frequently belittled, sexually harassed, and subject to unequal pay and retaliation.” Last week, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout in front of the company’s headquarters in California. J. Allen Brack, the president of Blizzard, also stepped down on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

In addition, a Los Angeles law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard this week, which means the company is now at the center of two separate suits.