Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan

Snoop Dogg, one of the most popular rappers and media personalities around, has officially joined FaZe Clan, the organization announced today.

FaZe has continued to expand its roster of content creators and talent, which now includes one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Snoop Dogg. The 50-year-old has streamed several games on Twitch and he’s appeared in multiple video games, including Def Jam: Fight For NY and True Crime: Streets of LA. He also was a multiplayer announcer in a DLC for Call of Duty: Ghosts and has appeared in a handful of other titles.

Snoop Dogg is best known for his music career, emerging as one of the biggest rappers in the ’90s. He’s steadily released new music ever since and has also expanded into other media projects. Snoop Dogg has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, ranging from niche titles to massive primetime programs. He’s collaborated with other notable streamers in the past, like when he took on Dr Disrespect in Madden NFL 21.

Snoop Dogg is the latest media personality to officially join the gaming space. Swae Lee, another notable rapper, invested in XSET in 2020, and Dr. Dre recently appeared in a GTA V heist.

It’s unclear how often Snoop Dogg will appear in FaZe content, but fans could see the massive star in a few videos and projects soon.