New GTA Online single-player content featuring Dr. Dre coming Dec. 15

Rockstar Games is set to introduce a new single-player episode for Grand Theft Auto Online this month that will feature the world-famous rapper Dr. Dre alongside characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis.

Titled “The Contract,” this new piece of content will have players go on a mission to recover Dre’s lost smartphone, where some new tracks are stored. This news explains and confirms a recent interview with Rolling Stone where Snoop Dogg claimed that Dr. Dre was working on some music for Grand Theft Auto.

Rockstar Games’ new content will feature some new, unreleased tracks. The story in The Contract follows Franklin’s newly founded “celebrity solutions agency” in the city, through which Franklin and other characters are able to connect with Dr. Dre as a potential client of the agency.

Rockstar said players will go “from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

GTA fans will get to experience what Rockstar has described as “a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos.” The new content will include updates to radio stations, new tracks, weapons, vehicles, agency work opportunities, and much more.

GTA Online’s newest episode, The Contract, will be available on Dec. 15.