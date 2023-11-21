Pokimane cookie controversy explained: Complete timeline

Over the past several years, there have been many different content creators who have branched out to start up their own business ventures. One example is Pokimane, who launched a new food product that landed her into some controversy.

The 27-year-old YouTube and Twitch star recently revealed the creation of her new snack company Myna Snacks, along with their first cookie product called the Midnight Mini Cookie. It seemed like a normal release akin to other influencer-based products like Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME drinks, but the new cookies have become a central point in some rising complaints from critics.

Here are all of the recent happenings around Pokimane’s new Myna Snacks company, and the subsequent problems that have arisen over the course of its creation.

Full Pokimane cookie controversy: A timeline

Pokimane announces Myna Snacks

On Nov. 13, Pokimane announced the creation of Myna Snacks to the world, claiming that the inspiration behind the company came after she was dealing with health complications during the COVID-19 pandemic and was searching for healthier snack options. The snack was plant-based, rich in Vitamin D, and gluten-free, and cost $28 for a four-pack of the cookies.

“I went on a health journey in 2021 and realized there aren’t many good food options,” She said on the official website. “If I wanted a good-tasting snack, it would be filled with unhealthy stuff. If I found something healthy, it would taste nasty.”

Myna Snacks criticized as overpriced rebranding of other cookie brand

Shortly after the announcement, community members quickly pointed out that there was a snack company based in the Pacific Northwest called Creation Foods with a cookie that shared the same name as Myna Snacks’ first release, Midnight Mini Cookies.

Additionally, people found out that the nutritional info for both cookies were exactly the same, alleging that Myna Snacks’ new cookie could possibly be a simple rebranding with no actual work being put into creating the cookie itself.

The original Midnight Mini Cookies was also apparently being sold in Costco at a $9.99 price point for 400g, while each bag of Myna-branded cookies is only 114g and costs $28 for a four-pack, with no option to buy single bags on the website.

Pokimane defends Myna Snacks

After a small wait, Pokimane released a statement addressing the controversy on her social media, saying that they are not a drop shipped product and that the company owns their own formula. She also said Creation Foods is Myna Snacks’ manufacturer, and that her team helped refine and improve the original cookie’s formula in the new version of Midnight Mini Cookies.

The ingredient list is similar, but Pokimane claimed that the cookies are very different when it comes to quality, ratios, sourcing, size, texture, and added Vitamin D. She also pointed out that most food in stores are white labeled, which is the practice of one company creating a product, then have it packaged and sold by other companies under various brand names.

She also addressed the large price increase between the two cookies, stating that “making a healthy and quality snack with real, gluten-free ingredients and added vitamins is not a cheap practice.” It is well-known that healthier food options cost more than less health-conscious choices.

Pokimane faces backlash after roasting “broke” fans

During a stream on Nov. 19, Pokimane was making light of the current controversy, poking fun at some people’s inability to realize that her cookies were priced at $28 for four packages. However, she faced immediate backlash from the community when she said, “If you’re a broke boy, just say so!”

Many people were disappointed with Pokimane’s comments, saying that using someone else’s socioeconomic status as an insult is shameful, especially coming from someone who is highly regarded within the streaming community.

Pokimane quickly apologized on her social media, stating that although she was saying it in jest, she now realizes that her words were also insensitive. She also promised to keep considering the price of her company’s various snacks “to keep Myna as affordable as possible.”