Pokimane under fire for roasting ‘broke’ fans who criticised the cost of her cookies

Pokimane is in hot water with fans who are upset because she called them “broke” and “idiots” after they complained about the cost of her Myna cookies during her stream this week.

The cookies launched on Nov. 13 and are priced at $28 for a four-pack. Each pack has four smaller bags, costing $7. But they have been called too expensive, especially since fans saw similar cookies at Costco for $9.99 for 14 ounces earlier in the year. Some even said the cookies are just rebranded Costco ones, but the company denied those claims and insisted they’ve been in development for two years, according to a report from Dexerto.

The streaming star defended their price during her Nov. 18 stream. First, she called those who are saying it’s $28 per bag idiots for failing to realize it’s four bags priced at $7 each and poked fun at their maths skills.

Then, she taunted them by saying: “If you’re broke, just say so!”

"If you're a broke boy"



Same person that judged other individuals for getting their bag calling it cringe saying that she had morals.



She is selling an overpriced repackaged product and is lying about it, of course people are going to call you out.



Her streaming viewers quickly criticized her reaction. One expressed their disappointment at her comments, saying they lose a lot of respect for someone who uses broke as an insult. Another added shaming people for their socioeconomic status shows she has bought into the idea that wealthy people are good and poor folks are bad.

Even those who hadn’t watched her because she wasn’t their preferred type of streamer but thought she seemed nice were also surprised and let down by her remarks. Some went as far as saying it’s sad to see that some of her biggest critics might have been right about her all along.

Some also noted her comments didn’t account for additional shipping costs or a comparison to the similar cookies available at Costco for a relatively cheaper price. They argued that focusing on the number of bags instead of the weight of the cookies was also quite misleading, and suggested her ego was bigger than her brain.

It seems like her comments have only intensified the criticism towards her cookies.