Category:
Business

Phil Spencer, top Xbox brass to discuss ‘business’ future on a podcast this week

Tune in and learn everything.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 01:47 pm
An Xbox Series X on an interesting green and black background.
Image via Microsoft

Xbox owners and players will soon get some answers. Xbox head Phil Spencer and other top brass will speak this week about rumors of console-exclusive games moving to PlayStation and other platforms.

Last week, Spencer posted on Twitter/X that the company would talk about the company’s “vision for the future of Xbox,” saying “we’re listening and we hear you” to fans discussing rumors of Xbox exclusive games soon moving to PlayStation.

Phil Spencer
Xbox fans will want to tune in. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Xbox

Over the past few weeks, reports and rumors have circulated about Xbox console-exclusive games like Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush moving to other platforms, such as PlayStation 5, along with future formerly exclusive titles also coming to different consoles than just Xbox. One rumor specifically mentioned Starfield going multiplatform, along with upcoming game Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

The rumors will be put to rest, one way or the other, later this week. Spencer will be joined by Xbox president Sarah Bond and head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty on “a special edition” of the Official Xbox Podcast this Thursday, Feb. 15.

Not much else about the podcast is known, but several reports suggest Xbox is pivoting to a business model that moves away from exclusivity to bring its first-party titles to PS5 and potentially Nintendo Switch as well.

The potential change is not a big hit with Xbox fans who spent big money on Xbox consoles to play certain games, so the trio of Xbox bigwigs will likely need to provide a convincing argument as to why the move is being made, if the reports turn out to be true at all.

The podcast episode goes live on Feb. 15 at 2pm CT on podcast platforms like Spotify, as well as the official Xbox YouTube channel.

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.