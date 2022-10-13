Konami list new job openings to expand NFT, Web3, and Metaverse offerings

Video game developer and publisher Konami Digital Entertainment has opened new job openings for a range of roles related to developing non-fungible tokens, Web3, and the Metaverse, according to a press release posted on the company’s official website.

Following the relative success of Castlevania’s 35th Anniversary NFT sales, Konami is now looking to recruit “a wide range of talent for ‘system construction’ and ‘service development’ to provide new experiences such as WEB3 and Metaverse.” One of the big goals of this expansion is the creation of a service where all players can exchange their game NFTs through a single distribution platform that would use blockchain.

“We have been conducting research and development to incorporate the latest technology into games and contents, and plan to launch a service where players can trade their in-game NFTs (digital items) through a unique distribution platform using blockchain.”

Konami points out that its system will follow the “Guidelines for Blockchain Games” set forth by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, Japan Online Game Association, and the Mobile Content Forum. These guidelines are intended to ensure that users of blockchain technology games can safely enjoy them, as well as serve as a foundation for solid market growth and building a satisfying user gaming environment.

Konami’s future NFTs will be able to be used in-game as items or to participate in fan communities and events, and even to interact with other services, “to further expand the user experience.”

The vacancies that are currently available are for three divisions: infrastructure development, production and operation, and production support. Each includes roles such as designer, programmer, systems engineer, director, producer, and more.

Konami’s first experience with NFTs happened in January. The company has auctioned off 14 digital artworks based on classic Castlevania games for the franchise’s 35th anniversary. They were part of the Konami Memorial NFT Collection and raised $162,000.