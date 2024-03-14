Category:
Business

John Robinson steps down as 100 Thieves’ president

100 Thieves reshuffles its deck at the top.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 04:30 pm
John Robinson 100 Thievges
Image via 100 Thieves

John Robinson announced he is stepping down as 100 Thieves president today, but will still remain with the company in a reshuffling of positions.

According to both Robinson’s and 100 Thieves’ announcement, the long time president and COO will transition to being an advisor to the company. The organization originally hired Robinson as its president in 2017, and he ran the day-to-day operations for six years. To fill Robinson’s role, Jason Tom, Jacob Toft-Anderson, and Julie Van received promotions to run the business alongside founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. Robinson thanked the organization and explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Nade and Robinson
Nadeshot and Robinson have worked side-by-side at the top. Image via 100 Thieves

“The company is in a strong position to continue to succeed as a leader in esports and gaming culture, so now felt like the appropriate time to transition,” Robinson said. He also shouted out 100 Thieves organization members, and wished the three executives who received promotions luck in their new roles.

This comes after 100 Thieves suffered layoffs in November 2023. Robinson announced the company would be “spinning off” Juvee and the organization’s new game studio while also reducing the size of the 100 Thieves team as a whole. The team shifted its focus to its esports efforts, content creation, and apparel.

Since those layoffs, 100 Thieves launched a Pokémon apparel collection, introduced a new group of content creators, and currently field esports teams in Call of Duty, VALORANT, and League of Legends. It’s unclear if this shakeup indicates a change of direction for the company or if the vision will remain the same and Robinson simply felt it was time to move on from his position.

