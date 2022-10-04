Is PlayStation working on more video game-inspired movies and shows?

Movies and TV shows based on popular PlayStation video games may be a possibility.

Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, recently opened up about the possibility of movie and television adaptations of popular titles like Elden Ring and Bloodborne. This has been a topic of discussion after Sony invested in From Software, the studio behind those popular titles, leading Hulst to say that game development may not be the only thing in the works.

“You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost,” Hulst said. “But it’s also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Production efforts that we explore opportunities.”

FromSoftware is no stranger to video game adaptations. Elden Ring has been turned into a comedic manga and the studio also confirmed that a board game is in the works. On Sony’s side, PlayStation’s exclusive Uncharted was recently made into a movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Walberg. Sony also has a Ghost of Tsushima film and a Gran Turismo film in the works, as well as a Horizon: Zero Dawn series for Netflix.

What PlayStation video games are being made into movies and TV shows?

It’s been quite difficult to keep track of all the video game adaptations in the works. Despite many of the recent television shows flopping big time (including Resident Evil getting canceled after one season), these video game adaptations continue to be pushed onto the mainstream.