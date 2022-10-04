Is PlayStation working on more video game-inspired movies and shows?

Movies and TV shows based on popular PlayStation video games may be a possibility.
Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, recently opened up about the possibility of movie and television adaptations of popular titles like Elden Ring and Bloodborne. This has been a topic of discussion after Sony invested in From Software, the studio behind those popular titles, leading Hulst to say that game development may not be the only thing in the works.
“You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost,” Hulst said. “But it’s also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Production efforts that we explore opportunities.”
FromSoftware is no stranger to video game adaptations. Elden Ring has been turned into a comedic manga and the studio also confirmed that a board game is in the works. On Sony’s side, PlayStation’s exclusive Uncharted was recently made into a movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Walberg. Sony also has a Ghost of Tsushima film and a Gran Turismo film in the works, as well as a Horizon: Zero Dawn series for Netflix.
What PlayStation video games are being made into movies and TV shows?
It’s been quite difficult to keep track of all the video game adaptations in the works. Despite many of the recent television shows flopping big time (including Resident Evil getting canceled after one season), these video game adaptations continue to be pushed onto the mainstream.
- The Last Of Us: This iconic game series is being made into a dramatic television series for HBO Max. So far, the trailer has been met with hopeful intrigue. It’s coming in 2023.
- Twisted Metal: This stylish game will be coming to Peacock in 2023. The comedy will feature celebrities like Anthony Mackie and Thomas Haden Church.
- Ghost of Tsushima: The successful game is being made into a film directed by Chad Stahelski — the man behind John Wick. Fans of the game are hoping for some incredible action.
- God of War: This Sony exclusive is coming to the small screen as an Amazon TV series. It’s currently in the early stages but fans are expecting it to center around Kratos’ story.
- Horizon Zero Dawn: This show is rumored to not follow the game’s storyline too closely. In fact, it takes place hundreds of years before it. So don’t expect to see Alloy and her peach fuzz in the Netflix show.
- Gran Turismo: On the outside, it’s a racing game. But Gran Turismo is still getting a television show or movie (nobody is sure which just yet). The game has realistic racing but no storyline and no action… So the plot is a mystery.