FURIA signs a multiyear partnership with Nike

FURIA and Nike have signed a four-year partnership, the esports organization announced today.

FURIA’s CS:GO team will be playing with their new Nike uniforms tomorrow at ESL One Cologne, the most stacked tournament of the season so far.

FURIA Esports on Twitter 🇧🇷 Um novo capítulo… 🇺🇸 A new chapter… @furiagg & @Nike https://t.co/NOoMNzVpqp

The contract with Nike will extend to FURIA’s other lineups. The organization also owns a Dota 2 team and a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds roster. But FURIA’s oldest and most successful lineup is its Counter-Strike team.

FURIA was founded in August 2017 and its CS:GO team has become one of the best this year after placing top four at DreamHack Masters Dallas and second at the ECS season seven finals in June. They surpassed MIBR after the tournaments and became the best Brazilian team in CS:GO.

Jaime Pádua, FURIA’s CEO, said that this partnership with Nike shows that FURIA is on the right track.

“This contract with Nike is something pioneer in esports’ world and adds credibility and sustainability to our project,” Pádua said. “With Nike’s support, we’ll go on with our job of making dreams come true and forming great athletes by hard work, talent, and persistence. We’ve succeeded in CS:GO with this formula and we hope to reapply it to other modalities.”

This marks the first time an esports organization has partnered with Nike, one of the biggest companies in sports. But this is Nike’s second deal in esports after becoming the official apparel provider of the LPL, the professional Chinese League of Legends league.

You can check out FURIA’s new uniforms tomorrow when they play against NRG at ESL One Cologne at 6:10am CT.