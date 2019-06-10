FURIA enter the top 5 in HLTV’s CS:GO world rankings

After a great showing at season seven of the Esports Championship Series in London, Brazilian esports organization FURIA has finally breached the top five of HLTV’s CS:GO rankings. It’s the highest ranking that FURIA has hit since its creation in 2017.

FURIA’s CS:GO team has had an amazing year so far, placing in the top four of almost every event they’ve attended in 2019. In their last major event, ECS season seven, they took down multiple high-tier teams and even beat the Danish powerhouse Astralis twice during the group stage. Even though FURIA lost to Vitality in the ECS season seven grand finals, their track record up to that point was stellar.

FURIA Esports on Twitter 🇧🇷 ESTAMOS NO TOP5 DA @HLTVORG! Subimos 6 posições após um grande torneio em Londres. Somos a QUINTA MELHOR EQUIPE do MUNDO! 🇺🇸 WE ARE IN THE TOP 5 @HLTVORG! We climbed 6 positions after a great tournament in London. We are the FIFTH BEST TEAM in the WORLD! #DIADEFURIA

At DreamHack Masters Dallas 2019, FURIA surprised many fans and analysts by fighting all the way to the semifinals. They beat teams like Vitality, Fnatic, and NRG Esports before losing to Team Liquid.

This budding new team is still very young and growing at a fast rate. All of these performances show that the lineup is getting stronger as the year goes by. Nineteen-year-old Yuri “yuurih” Santos has been a force to be reckoned with this year, boasting a 1.24 HLTV rating and a 1.26 kill-death ratio.

FURIA will now look ahead to Moche XL Esports 2019 on June 15 and 16 where they’ll try to continue their winning ways against BIG Clan, GamerLegion, Virtus Pro, and Wendigo Gaming. After that, fans can catch them at the ESL One Cologne 2019, which starts on Tuesday, July 2.