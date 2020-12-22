CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million units, including returns

All of the issues haven't kept the game from selling well.

CD Projekt Red has had a rough month behind the messy launch of Cyberpunk 2077. But the glitches, bugs, and other issues didn’t keep the developer’s newest title from doing well in sales.

It was already the fastest-selling PC game of all time, hitting 4.72 million copies sold alone without counting the eight million pre-orders across all platforms by the time it launched on Dec. 10. And now, the game has sold 13 million copies total across both physical and digital retailers, according to CD Projekt Red. This number reportedly includes returns and refunds issued on digital storefronts and brick-and-mortar stores.

Screengrab via CD Projekt

This information wouldn’t have been made available normally, but CD Projekt’s management board made the call to disclose it to reassure investors that the game was still a success despite all of the backlash. Selling 13 million units in just over a week puts Cyberpunk in some elite company and makes it one of the biggest game launches ever.

The last sentence in the image above is the key one.



Essentially the disclosure was made to reassure investors that the game still had a record breaking launch despite the controversy.



13m sell through in one week still makes this one of the largest premium game launches ever — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 22, 2020

Of course, this number was heavily impacted by the aforementioned returns. Both Sony and Microsoft made special refund policies for digital copies of the game purchased on PlayStation and Xbox. Sony even went as far as delisting the game entirely from the PlayStation Store because there were so many complaints.

If Cyberpunk launched in a better state and didn’t suffer from numerous bugs and issues, like crashing on players randomly or being nearly unplayable on Xbox One and PS4, the game might have hit the 20 million units sold mark by the end of 2020.

Now, CD Projekt as a whole could be facing legal action from its investors. Attorney and CDPR investor Mikołaj Orzechowski said the company may have used “misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits.”

More details about any action taken against CD Projekt and future improvements made to Cyberpunk 2077 will likely be made public shortly.