CD Projekt Red reportedly under investigation for Cyberpunk 2077 release

The developer's mishandling of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch may cost it more than its reputation.

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the recently launched Cyberpunk 2077, is being investigated by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, according to Polish business newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Poland’s official consumer watchdog office is reportedly conducting an investigation to determine whether the developer misled the gaming community about the playability of the game on the previous generation of consoles. It will also look into how CD Projekt Red is attempting to remedy the wide range of game issues, as well as how it’s responding to dissatisfied customers.

In its report, DGP cites an opinion piece from a Polish attorney in which he outlines some potential punishments the developer could face. This includes a fine equal to 10 percent of the game’s profits, government-imposed mandatory refunds, or a package of free digital content and “gadgets” for players who purchased the game for PS4 or Xbox One.

The game launched in November 2020 after several delays but was still marred by an excess of bugs and glitches on current-gen consoles and PC, and was considered nearly unplayable on the last-gen consoles. Players who purchased the game on last-gen were offered refunds by Microsoft, Sony, and CD Projekt Red. Sony even delisted the game on the PlayStation store.

Despite the issues, the game has still sold over 13 million copies—and that takes into account the returns. Even so, the company’s reputation has taken a hit and it could lose even more pending the results of this investigation.