Twitch reports record peak viewership for Cyberpunk 2077 on launch day

Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released yesterday, and for Twitch, the launch day resulted in more concurrent viewers than a single-player game has ever gotten.

The game hit more than 1.1 million concurrent viewers yesterday shortly following its release, according to Twitch stat tracker SullyGnome. That puts the game among the top 10 titles all-time on the platform and makes it the top ranked single-player game as well, according to Twitch.

Twitch didn’t disclose the exact number of concurrent viewers Cyberpunk peaked at nor did the platform say what title it usurped as the single-player game with the most concurrent views.

But data reported by analytics firm Stream Hatchet showed Cyberpunk as the second-best new release of 2020. With 1.4 million concurrent viewers across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming, the title was only bested on day one by VALORANT’s launch.

This Week's Meta: @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077 reached the second highest live streaming peak viewership of any 2020 new release!@shroud led all streamers with 1.4M hours watched on launch day.



Read our latest blog post for more insights:https://t.co/D9CdOSA8G5 pic.twitter.com/EHr6Vf3Ozb — Stream Hatchet (@StreamHatchet) December 10, 2020

When VALORANT was released on June 2, the game hit a high of 1.9 million viewers. That came after the tactical shooter’s beta broke numerous viewership records on Twitch amid the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic in April.

Stream Hatchet data from yesterday added that Cyberpunk had 12 million hours watched on launch day, taking up 85 percent of the market share that spanned 14 million hours watched.

So far, Shroud leads the way for streamers on Twitch playing Cyberpunk. At time of writing, his 13 hours of airtime has averaged 103,033 viewers and nearly 1.4 million hours watched, according to SullyGnome.

Shroud’s peak viewership of 128,407 playing Cyberpunk is the most he’s had since his first two days back on Twitch in August following the closure of Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer, where he previously had an exclusive deal. His Twitch return peaked at 471,281 viewers and the following day he hit a high of 135,942.