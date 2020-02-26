CD Projekt Red, Capcom, and PUBG Corp are skipping PAX East due to croronavirus

The Coronavirus has affected almost every sector of the gaming industry. Several esport leagues have rescheduled or cancelled matches because of the virus, and production of consoles has also been affected. The virus has also caused developers CD Projekt Red, Capcom, and PUBG Corp to miss PAX East due to fear of the virus.

Capcom was the first of the three to announce it would not be making an appearance at PAX East.

An update on MH Festa: Boston 2020:



Unfortunately, our guests from the MH dev team will no longer be able to attend the event. We will no longer have an autograph session but are still planning to share #Iceborne news.



Our sincere apologies for inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/DVpQugYieS — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) February 20, 2020

Capcom will still be releasing Iceborne announcements, but no staff will be present at the event.

PUBG Corp confirmed to Gamespot it would also not be making an appearance at the event and will postpone all other plans for PAX East. The developer planned a happy hour for fans to enjoy on Friday but decided to postpone the event until the coronavirus is under control.

CD Projekt Red is the latest developer to confirm its absence at PAX East. CD Projekt Red’s head of communication Stephanie Byer confirmed on twitter their team would not make an appearance in an attempt to keep them safe. The developer was not going to display the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 at the event, but fans will still miss its presence throughout the weekend.

These developers are only the latest to announce their absence at PAX East due to the coronavirus. Sony recently announced it will not be making an appearance at the event which is a major blow to fans and Boston. PAX East brings in thousands of dollars to the city as fans travel from all over to get an early look at anticipated games and products.

Fans will have to wait and see if any other developers decide to skip PAX East this year.