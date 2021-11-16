Activision CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly knew about sexual harassment allegations ‘for years’

A new report claims that Kotick has been keeping information from the board.

Activision Blizzard’s longtime CEO Bobby Kotick has known about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct toward female employees of the company for a number of years, according to a lengthy report from The Wall Street Journal.

Kotick reportedly has not informed the company’s board of directors about several different incidents, including an out-of-court settlement with a former Sledgehammer employee who alleged that she had been raped by a male supervisor after being pressured to consume excess alcohol in a work setting.

An employee at an Activision videogame studio reported being raped by a supervisor. CEO Bobby Kotick didn't tell the board. https://t.co/qXkhHrDCQ6 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 16, 2021

The WSJ report claims that Kotick “knew about allegations of employee misconduct in many parts of the company” and didn’t inform the board about what he knew even after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing began their investigation in 2018. The state filed its lawsuit against Activision Blizzard this past July after three years of investigating.

Additionally, the report claims that Kotick “intervened” in keeping Dan Bunting, the co-head of the Treyarch studio, after he was accused of sexually harassing a female employee, even after Activision’s HR department reportedly recommended that he be fired. Bunting has since left the company.

In the wake of the WSJ report, Activision Blizzard and Kotick have both gone on the offensive. An Activision Blizzard statement first shared by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that the report “presents an inaccurate and misleading view of Activision Blizzard and our CEO.” Schreier also shared that Kotick reportedly sent a video to Activision Blizzard employees today, attacking the WSJ article and defending the company.