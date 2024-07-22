Is Brawl Stars down? How to check server status

If you’re trying to play Brawl Stars but can’t log in, it could be because of a number of problems. Your game might not be up-to-date or the files might be corrupted—but the most common issue is that the Brawl Stars servers are down.

If you suspect the Brawl Stars servers might be down, here’s how you can check yourself.

How to check Brawl Stars server status

Everything seems to be in order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To check the Brawl Stars server status, you need to visit a third-party website that tracks game server statuses. While there are plenty of websites out there that fill this niche, we recommend checking Down Detector.

Even though Brawl Stars has a lot of information on its website, it doesn’t post server status. With that being said, if the developer knows ahead of time there will be a server downtime for maintenance, it usually posts the maintenance times on its X page.

Can you play Brawl Stars if the servers are down?

No, you can’t play Brawl Stars if the servers are down. Even though it seems like it should be possible to play a match against bots offline, Brawl Stars doesn’t work without logging into Supercell’s official servers.

This is the case with all other Supercell games, like Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Squad Busters, so it doesn’t seem likely things will change anytime soon. The saving grace is that downtime doesn’t last longer than a few hours, so you simply need to be patient and wait for the servers to go back up.

