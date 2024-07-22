Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Supercell
Brawl Stars

Is Brawl Stars down? How to check server status

It’s an online game, and stuff like this happens.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Jul 22, 2024 04:32 am

If you’re trying to play Brawl Stars but can’t log in, it could be because of a number of problems. Your game might not be up-to-date or the files might be corrupted—but the most common issue is that the Brawl Stars servers are down.

If you suspect the Brawl Stars servers might be down, here’s how you can check yourself.

How to check Brawl Stars server status

Down Detector is showing that nothing is wrong with Brawl Stars servers
Everything seems to be in order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To check the Brawl Stars server status, you need to visit a third-party website that tracks game server statuses. While there are plenty of websites out there that fill this niche, we recommend checking Down Detector

Even though Brawl Stars has a lot of information on its website, it doesn’t post server status. With that being said, if the developer knows ahead of time there will be a server downtime for maintenance, it usually posts the maintenance times on its X page

Can you play Brawl Stars if the servers are down?

No, you can’t play Brawl Stars if the servers are down. Even though it seems like it should be possible to play a match against bots offline, Brawl Stars doesn’t work without logging into Supercell’s official servers.

This is the case with all other Supercell games, like Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Squad Busters, so it doesn’t seem likely things will change anytime soon. The saving grace is that downtime doesn’t last longer than a few hours, so you simply need to be patient and wait for the servers to go back up.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.